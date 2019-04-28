|
YVONNE PRIEBE Marion Yvonne Priebe passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019, after a short illness. Yvonne was a lifelong homemaker and volunteered for many causes associated with the handicapped. She also was a lifelong gardener and enjoyed sewing and growing African violets. She was a very easygoing person who never had an unkind word for anyone. She never uttered a swear word that anyone heard. Yvonne is survived by her son, Ted (Nancy); grandchildren, Lydia and Garrick; brother, Haven; and sister, Donna. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Sr.; brother, Alden; and sisters, Arlene and Velva. A memorial service and inurnment will take place at a later date in Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to Milestones, 1080 Cardinal Dr., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Yvonne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019