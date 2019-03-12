ZACHARY DILLON DEITRICH Cedar Rapids Zachary Dillon Deitrich, 26, of Ankeny, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away March 5, 2019. Zachary Dillon Deitrich was born Sept. 28, 1992. He was the son of Ronnie (McGee) and Jane Deitrich. Zach graduated from Kennedy High School and studied economics at Iowa State University. He was previously employed by Principal as an economic analyst. He is survived by his parents and brother, Josh and wife Anne (Hammell) Deitrich; nephew, Ben; and niece, Emily. Zach dearly loved Ben and Emily. He also is survived by his grandmother, Geraldine Cavin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Zach was preceded in death by his grandfather, A.J. Cavin; nephew, Charlie; grandparents, Lloyd Deitrich and Virginia Wehrenberg; and many other relatives. Zach enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, mule riding, mushrooming, golfing, sports and economics. We spent many hours hiking as a family. Zach loved spending time with his friends and family. We love and miss him dearly. He's at peace now. A funeral service will be held in Sigourney at a later date. Details will be shared once finalized. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary