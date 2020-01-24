Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Zana May Chamberlain


1924 - 2020
Zana May Chamberlain Obituary
ZANA MAY CHAMBERLAIN Cedar Rapids Zana May Chamberlain, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, with a eulogy beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Zana was born June 29, 1924, to Lloyd and Selma (Sheggrud) Harris in Postville, Iowa. She earned her teaching certificate from Iowa State Teachers College. Zana married Earl Chamberlain in 1945. She will be greatly missed by her four daughters, Carol, Diana, Linda and Marsha (Greg); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Boyd (Mary) Harris; and special friend, Gene Zingula. Zana was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Bruce Harris. Memorial donations may be directed to Ed & Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke's Hospital in Zana's memory. Please share a memory of Zana at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
