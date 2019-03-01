ZAYNE ROBERT KRAHMER Walford Zayne Robert Krahmer, of Walford, Iowa, came into the world sleeping Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, and peacefully went home to be with the Lord at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Cowboy Church in Walford. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com. Zayne Robert, the infant son of Trent Krahmer and Jenni Judeika, will always be remembered by his loving family. He is survived by his parents, Trent and Jenni; grandparents, Kim and Paul Deligny of Bloomingburg, N.Y., Charles Jr. (Raenay) Judeika of Kokomo Ind., Bob (Terry) Krahmer of Fairfax and Grandma Karen of Walford; aunts and uncles, Troy (Amanda) Krahmer, Tasha (Nick) Moakley, Katie (Jason) Warren and Haylee Delingy; and many more loving family and friends. Zayne was preceded in death by his grandma, Linda Carlson and many great-grandparents. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary