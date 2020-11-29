ZELDA MAE (HOWE) ANDRESEN Keystone Zelda Mae (Howe) Andresen, 94, formerly of Atkins, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. A private funeral service will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Zelda was born April 9, 1926, on the family farm near Dysart, to Everett and Alma (Stahr) Howe. She graduated from Elberon High School, Class of 1944; and on May 19, 1945, she married Calvin S. Andresen at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart. Together they farmed in Benton County for many years. Zelda worked at Amana Refrigeration (Whirlpool Corporation) for 26 years, retiring in 1988. Zelda was an accomplished shopper; we can still hear her saying "It was on sale!" She loved listening to country music, collecting cardinals and spending time with her family, including her poodles. She grew beautiful flowers and enjoyed working outside, thanking her father's influence for her love of the outdoors. She found happiness in making desserts for her grandkids birthdays and taking them to shows/movies as they were growing up. Zelda always could find something to worry about, but she found joy taking care of her loved ones. She was a loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. Zelda is survived by her son, Harlin (Rosie) Andresen; grandchildren, Laura, Scott (Melissa Kauffman),Troy (Mariana) Andresen, Darin (Megan) Andresen and Danielle (Dan) Rauser; seven great-grandchildren, Briana and Brandon Andresen, Sydney, Calvin and Bowen Andresen and Dredan and Braxton Rauser; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; sister, Linda (Tom) Lindgren; brother, Allen (Linda) Howe, sister-in-law, Audrey (Gerald) Howe; sister-in-law, Margie (Ervin Lee) Andresen; sister-in-law, Marge (Marlin Wayne) Andresen; and her special friend, Debbie Vandolah. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin, in 2005; son, Lorenz, in 2015; grandson, Lorenz Andresen Jr.; brothers, Delbert, Gerald "Jerry," and Stanford Howe; and sisters, Thelma Hansen, Marjorie Barta-Dowd and Helen Wiley. Please forward memorials and condolences to Harlin Andresen, 3501 Dennis Dr. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
