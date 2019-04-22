ZELLA M. (HURST) ALPERS Vinton Zella M. (Hurst) Alpers, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with the Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Zella was born on May 31, 1928, in Vinton, the daughter of Archie and Helen (Williams) Hurst. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton. On July 31, 1947, Zella married Dale Alpers in Vinton. The couple lived in Vinton until moving to Williamsburg in 1964. Zella worked at the Landmark in Williamsburg as a cook for almost 30 years. Following their retirement in 1983, they returned to Vinton. In retirement, Zella and Dale traveled all over the continental United States in their RV, working for the Laborers of Christ, remodeling or building churches. In her leisure, Zella loved to crochet and pass her creations on to friends and family. She is survived by her sons, Duane D. (Danielle) Alpers of Windsor Heights, Drew D. (Sheryl) Alpers of Billings, Mont., and Daryl D. (Colleen) Alpers of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Bonnie (Larry) Roster of Vinton and Karen (Jerry) Tennyson of Rowley. Zella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale; and her sister, Glenith Slager. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary