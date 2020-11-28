1/1
(Hayes Miller) Jeanie
Jeanie (Hayes) Miller, 73, of Princeton, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. She was born October 21, 1947 in Princeton and was a graduate of Princeton High School, Class of 1965. She had resided back here since 1979, coming from Quantico, Virginia. She was retired from the former Princeton Farms, where she was a secretary and office manager for many years. Jeanie loved going out to eat, spending time with friends and family, most especially taking care of her grandkids, gambling and attending the monthly meetings with her classmates from the PHS Class of 65.

Jeanie is survived by her two children, Traci Patterson and Jim Drury, both of Princeton; 3 grandchildren, Tai, Samantha and Chandler; a brother, Bobby Hayes (Kathy) of Fort Branch; a sister, Betsy Gibson of Henderson, KY; and a long-time family friend, Earline Rode.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert Hayes and Betty Jo (Oglesby) Hayes Book; a brother, Ricky Hayes; first husband, Carral Bridges; and husband, James A. Miller.

A Graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Columbia White Church Cemetery in Princeton, with Rev. Larry Meadows officiating. Interment will follow. Visitation with the family will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chemo Buddies, 3700 Bellemeade Ave., Suite 118, Evansville, IN 47714. Envelopes will also be available at Colvin's.

Condolences may be expressed or light a memorial candle online at www.colvinfuneralhome.com. Colvin Funeral Home is honored to serve Jeanie's family.




Published in The Gleaner on Nov. 28, 2020.
