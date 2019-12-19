Services
Price Funeral Home
252 E Green St
Lewisburg, KY 42256
(270) 755-4848
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Price Funeral Home
252 E Green St
Lewisburg, KY 42256
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Price Funeral Home
252 E Green St
Lewisburg, KY 42256
Adam Dwayne Gardner

Adam Dwayne Gardner Obituary
Adam Dwayne Gardner, 42 of Dunmor, Kentucky died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence in Dunmor.

He was born Wednesday, September 28, 1977 in Henderson, Kentucky, the son of Jimmy Gardner and Marilyn Gardner of Dunmor, KY. He was the husband of April Cornett Gardner of Dunmor, KY.

He was employed by H & H Sheet Metal.

Also surviving are son, Dillon Winters of Dunmor, KY, daughters, Samantha Winters of Dunmor, KY and Willo Gardner of Dunmor, KY, brother, Nathan Gardner of Owensboro, KY, sister, Karen Winstead of Henderson, KY.

He was predeceased by daughter, Brittany Hall.

A Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St. Lewisburg, Kentucky 42256 with Paul Moore officiating. Interment will be in Gardner Farm Cemetery, Dunmor, KY.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Price Funeral Home, Inc., 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg, Kentucky.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
