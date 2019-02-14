Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mrs. Marilyn Cohoon Adkins

Murray, Kentucky

Mrs. Marilyn Cohoon Adkins, age 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Monday, February 11, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Adkins was born in Murray, Kentucky on January 1, 1946 to the late Vernon and Billie (Jones) Cohoon. Mrs. Adkins was an adoring wife, meeting the love of her life while he was on the football field and she was cheering on the sidelines with blue and gold pom poms. She was an extraordinary mother, loving sister, pioneer as a female little league baseball coach, world traveling tennis mom with over 10 years' experience on the junior and high school circuits, Nana to 4 wonderful grandkids, best friend and known card shark in the regular mahjong card game, sport enthusiast with a passion for Murray High, Murray State and the St Louis Cardinals. She was a volunteer for Needline and other charities supporting Calloway County. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and will be missed by us all.

Mrs. Adkins is survived by her husband, Clyde Adkins, whom she married in 1965 in Murray, Kentucky; two sons, Chip Adkins and wife Shannan of Birmingham, Alabama and Russ Adkins and wife Fran of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, Greg Cohoon and wife Pam of Murray, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Reed and Anna Kate Adkins both of Birmingham and Finley-Rose and Miller Adkins both of Nashville; and one niece Madison Cohoon of Murray.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Inman officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.

Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 14, 2019
