Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Agnes Hancock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Morganfield, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Morganfield, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Hancock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Hancock Obituary
Agnes Hancock

Morganfield - Agnes Clements Hancock, age 91 of Morganfield, KY died Monday Sept 16, 2019 at her home. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield. She was a homemaker, 4H leader and St. Anthony's Hospice volunteer for many years. Survivors include 3 daughters Cecelia Hamilton of Owensboro, KY, Mary (Glenn) Byars of Morganfield, KY, Karen (Andy) Ducker of Coral Springs, FL; 2 brothers Harold Clements of Evansville, IN, Walter Clements, Jr. of Florida; 10 Grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 AM Friday 9/20/19 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield, KY. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday and 9 AM until service time Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Memorial contributions may be made to John Paul II Catholic School or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now