Agnes Hancock
Morganfield - Agnes Clements Hancock, age 91 of Morganfield, KY died Monday Sept 16, 2019 at her home. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield. She was a homemaker, 4H leader and St. Anthony's Hospice volunteer for many years. Survivors include 3 daughters Cecelia Hamilton of Owensboro, KY, Mary (Glenn) Byars of Morganfield, KY, Karen (Andy) Ducker of Coral Springs, FL; 2 brothers Harold Clements of Evansville, IN, Walter Clements, Jr. of Florida; 10 Grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 AM Friday 9/20/19 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield, KY. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday and 9 AM until service time Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Memorial contributions may be made to John Paul II Catholic School or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 18, 2019