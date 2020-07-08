Alan Thomas Marty
Alan Thomas Marty, a retired surgeon who in 1978 co-founded the first cardiothoracic surgery practice in Evansville, Indiana, passed away in Chicago, Illinois, on July 6, 2020, with his family by his side. He was 78.
Alan had been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2016 after he and his wife, Marie-Paule, moved to Chicago to be closer to their two daughters, Victoria Marty and Emilie (Marty) Roche; their son-in-law, Sean Roche; and their grandson, James Marty Roche. Their granddaughter, Olivia Marie Roche, was born in Chicago in 2018.
Alan was born in Chicago on March 9, 1942, to Anne B. (Steiner) and Raymond William Marty. The elder of two children, he was raised in a family where formal education was strongly valued. He graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1959 and attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology until 1962. He was accepted early to what is now the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, graduating in 1966.
He trained at what was then Peter Bent Brigham Hospital (now Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital) and the University of California Hospital, San Diego. He was the chief resident in surgery and a fellow in thoracic, cardiac and vascular surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
It was during a break from his medical studies that, while in Greece, he met a French woman who also happened to be on vacation. Marie-Paule Reubeuze and Alan fell in love, marrying in 1972.
From 1974 to 1976, Alan was the chief of thoracic surgery at the Naval Hospital in Fort Hueneme, California, and also the director of the surgical intensive care unit at Long Beach Naval Regional Medical Center.
He then began private practice in cardiovascular surgery in Portland, Oregon, from 1976 to 1978.
His sister, Joanne (Marty) Sawyer of Newburgh, Indiana, told him Evansville was looking to start a cardiothoracic practice. He and Marie-Paule then moved to Evansville in 1978, where he co-founded the first cardiothoracic surgery practice with Dr. Jack Ansbro. According to an article by Roberta Heiman in The Evansville Press Metro on Feb. 17, 1979, he and Ansbro performed 140 open-heart surgeries in the first year of their medical practice.
Alan retired in 1998, but he remained interested in science, researching and giving presentations on natural medicine. He also routinely took part in hospital grand rounds, where he sought to continually expand his study of medicine.
Meanwhile, he and his wife continued to travel. He told his daughter Emilie that his favorite place to visit was St. Malo, France, where Marie-Paule grew up. His love of both France and research sparked his interest in the Germans' occupation of France during World War 2. He spent his retirement researching and meeting with historians to write a book that he unfortunately wasn't able to finish. Once a researcher, always a researcher.
He was preceded in death by his 2-year-old daughter, Olivia France Marty, in Evansville in 1979.
Along with his wife of 47 years, Marie-Paule, survivors include his two daughters: Victoria Anne Marty, and Emilie Olivia (Marty) Roche and her husband, Sean Alexander Roche; two grandchildren, James Marty Roche and Olivia Marie Roche; one sister, Joanne (Marty) Sawyer and her husband, Thomas Sawyer, of Newburgh, Indiana; two nieces, Patricia Sawyer of Mt. Rainier, Maryland, and Kristen Sawyer Gross of St. Peters, Missouri; and one nephew, David Sawyer of Evansville.
Alan will be cremated and interred in St. Boniface Cemetery in Chicago, near where his great-grandfather Emanuel Marti, a Civil War veteran on the Union side, is buried.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Alan Thomas Marty to support the Hematologic Malignancies Initiative Fund, c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Gift and Record Services, 1201 Davis Street, Evanston, IL 60208, or you may donate online at http://wewill.northwestern.edu/lurie
. Please indicate "Hematologic Malignancies Initiative Fund" as the Gift Designation in the box labeled, "If you selected Other, please write in the fund name here."
Online donations also may be made to Veterans for Peace in Evansville, an organization Alan helped to promote, via https://vfpevansville.org/welcome
.
Veterans Funeral Service in the Chicagoland area is handling the arrangements.