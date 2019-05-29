Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home
Morganfield, KY
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home
Morganfield, KY
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Uniontown., KY
Albert Wayne Burke, 62 of Uniontown formerly of Henderson, died Sat. 5/25/2019 at his home. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Kim Burke; 2 daughters, Rachel Talley and Mallory Burke; 2 sons, Brad and Joseph Burke; 2 brothers, John and Darrell Burke; 14 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The service will be 10AM Thursday 5/30/2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown. The visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday with rosary beginning at 7PM and 9AM until service time on Thursday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.
Published in The Gleaner on May 29, 2019
