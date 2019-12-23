Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Resources
Albert Eugene Lamb

Albert Eugene Lamb Obituary
Albert Eugene Lamb

Henderson, Kentucky - Albert Eugene Lamb, 74, of Henderson, passed away Sunday December 22,2019 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.

He was born in Henderson County on January 19, 1945 to the late Roy Edward and Sylvia (Stubbs) Lamb.

He was retired from Tyson Foods.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Lamb and one brother, Harry Lamb.

Survivors include 3 step-children Preston Corbett, Debra Mills and Michelle Corbett all of Henderson, 8 step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019
