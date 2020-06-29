Albert Hairlson
Henderson - Albert Hairlson (Hike) passed away at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation
Ctr on 6/24/20. He was born to Tom and Laura Hairlson on 6/8/21.
He was preceded by his wife, Silverine Hairlson and son, Bobby Marshall.
Albert leaves to cherish his memories stepson Charles Marshall; 9 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters: Lois Hairlson and Frances Carter; brothers: Tom Jr. and Tellis Hairlson; 2 nieces: Martha and Mary Carter; daughter- in-law: Donna Marshall; 2 sisters-in-law: Pearl and Nellie Turner; special friend: Stevie Jackson; nieces, nephews, and caregivers: Ruther Eakins and granddaughter Melissa Marshall.
Services will be Wed., July 1 @ 1:00 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Henderson. Visitation will be from 11:00 - 1:00. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel has been entrusted with the service.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.