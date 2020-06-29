Albert Hairlson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Hairlson

Henderson - Albert Hairlson (Hike) passed away at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Ctr on 6/24/20. He was born to Tom and Laura Hairlson on 6/8/21.

He was preceded by his wife, Silverine Hairlson and son, Bobby Marshall.

Albert leaves to cherish his memories stepson Charles Marshall; 9 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters: Lois Hairlson and Frances Carter; brothers: Tom Jr. and Tellis Hairlson; 2 nieces: Martha and Mary Carter; daughter- in-law: Donna Marshall; 2 sisters-in-law: Pearl and Nellie Turner; special friend: Stevie Jackson; nieces, nephews, and caregivers: Ruther Eakins and granddaughter Melissa Marshall.

Services will be Wed., July 1 @ 1:00 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Henderson. Visitation will be from 11:00 - 1:00. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel has been entrusted with the service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel
1322 Helm St
Henderson, KY 42420
(812)421-8692
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved