Albert L. Turner, age 83 of Morganfield, KY died Tuesday 10/29/19 at Methodist Hospital Union County in Morganfield. He had been employed at Whirlpool and Wabash Elevator and he was owner and operator of Turner's Service Center in Morganfield. He was an avid sports fan, especially UK Wildcats and the New York Yankees. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren play sports and compete in band competitions. He was also an avid bowler for many years. Albert was a veteran of the US National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis & Oma Turner; son Randy Turner; granddaughter Emily Turner. Survivors include his wife of 59 years Betty Turner of Morganfield; 2 sons Greg (Amy) Turner of Morganfield & David (Angie) Turner of Henderson; daughter-in-law Sheila Turner of Henderson; brother Raymond Turner of Uniontown, KY; 5 sisters Elva Shockley of Henderson, Imogene Gough of Morganfield, Nancy Turner of Henderson, Dorris Knott of Uniontown, Joyce Dixon of Henderson; 8 Grandchildren Kali Mayes, Brooke Turner, Alex Turner, Courtney Turner, Blake Turner, Maggie Turner, Mitchell Turner, Eri Turner; 4 Great Grandchildren Chloe, Vivienne, Brian, Cole. Funeral service will be 10 AM Friday November 1, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Gary Shockley will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and 9AM until service time Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or Disabled Veterans.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019