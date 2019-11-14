Resources
Alene Moss

Alene Moss Obituary
Alene Moss

Marion - Alene Moss, 80, of Marion, KY. died November 11, 2019 at her home in Marion, KY. She was a member of Church of God In Christ in Sturgis, KY.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nona Moss, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 PM Saturday November 16, 2019 at Lewis Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 1PM until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019
