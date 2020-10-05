1/
Aletha L. Gootee
Henderson - Aletha L. Gootee, 98, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. She was born on February 20, 1922, in Central City, Kentucky.

Althea loved to travel, especially to the West and lived in numerous states. She enjoyed spending time at the casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Izetta and James Miller; sister, Helen Edwards; and brother, Carlos Miller.

Aletha is survived by her daughter, Beatrice Queen; sons, Billy R. Gootee (Sandy) and Glenn Sandleben (Elaine); grandchildren, Tammy Meyer, Tracy (Duane) Woodley, Billy Gootee, Jr., Eric V. Gootee, Michael Keith Furlong (Suzetta), Jennifer Furlong (Timmy), Steven Sandleben and Alan (Dez) Sandleben; great grandchildren, Randy Poodry, Brandon (Amy) Woodley, Bradley (Connie) Meyer, Destiny Meyer, Travis Meyer, Nina Chavez (Joey), Alicia Gootee, Buddy Gootee, Nate Gootee, Andrew Furlong (Chasidy), Michelle Furlong (Christina), Nicholas Furlong, Alex Furlong, DaKota Sandleben, Madison Sandleben, and Piper Jean Sandleben; great great grandchildren, Ashley Meyer, Harper Tenery, Serenity Poodry, Khaid Canright, Dax Woodley, Michael Chavez, Liam Chavez, Alexandria Chavez, Haley Furlong, Ara Browder, Forrest Davis, and caregiver Taylor DeCroix.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Alexander West Chapel, with entombment in Alexander Memorial Park. Friends may visit on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucy Smith King Care Center, 1305 N. Elm Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420. Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderWestChapel.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
2100 West Illinois Street
Evansville, IN 47712
8124234477
