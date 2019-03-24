|
|
ALICE B. DENTON
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
Alice B. Denton, 100, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at 1:46 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was a devoted member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and a longtime teacher at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School. Alice attended Brescia College where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree.
She was married to Overton Denton on July 11, 1936. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1957. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Bonapart Gregory "B.G." and Annie Gertrude Raley Bartley, and eight sisters and one brother.
Survivors include two daughters, Ann Jochim and her husband, Steve, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Donna Yopp and her husband, John, of Lexington, Kentucky; one son, Larry Denton and his wife, Jane, of Henderson, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at noon Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride and Father John Vaughan will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, and until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 5 p.m. Monday.
Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 24, 2019