Alice Rebecca Brooks
Evansville, IN
Alice Rebecca West Brooks was born on July 29, 1937 in Springfield, TN to the late Rev. Russell West, Sr. & the late Nannie Mae Frey West Walker. She received her education from public school systems in Robertson County, Tennessee and Henderson County, Kentucky schools, most notably Douglas High School. Alice also attended Henderson Community College.
Mother Alice Brooks started her Christian journey in Church of God Sanctified in Springfield, TN and later on joined the Seventh Street Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson, KY under her father's pastorage. It was at Seventh Street that she met her husband, and served with him as the First Lady at Webster Street Missionary Baptist Church in Sebree, KY, Dove Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Evansville, IN and for fifty-two years at Seventh Street Missionary Baptist Church. During her time at Seventh Street, she founded the Prayer Circle, served in the A.M.Brooks Ensemble, and volunteered during Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and the after school program.
After two years of courting, Alice married her sweetheart Anthony Marquis Brooks, Sr. on September 1, 1956. To this union, four children were born. Alice was the anchor of her family, showing them the true definition of love and commitment.
Mother Alice showed her love for young people not only in the church but also in the community. She worked for The Villages group home and the Evansville Black Coalition where she helped many secure employment. She retired from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation after serving as a paraprofessional at Reitz, North and Central High Schools.
Surrounded by her loved ones, Alice transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on Wednesday March 13, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Anthony M. Brooks, Sr.; four children, Anthony M. Brooks, Jr. (Pamela), Tijuanna M. Tolliver (Steven), Adrian M. Brooks I (Terry), and Lynel A. Beaty (Timothy) along with eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She's also survived by her siblings; Myrtle Brooks, Genel Gibbons, Russell West, Jr. (Helena), James Robert West (Rosalyn), Shernon West (Jodi), Nadine D'Abreu (John) and Katrina Walker; sister-in-laws, Rose Ware and Sharron Brooks. Preceding her in death were her parents Rev. Russell West, Sr. & Mother Nannie Mae West Walker, and siblings, Nora Gough and Dempsey West.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17 from 3-5 pm at the Mason Brothers Funeral Home. Wake services will also be held on Sunday, March 17 from 6-8 pm at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Henderson, KY. Funeral services will be held at Memorial Baptist Church in Evansville, IN on Monday, March 18 at 11 am, with visitation immediately before services from 10-11am. Burial will be at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 15, 2019