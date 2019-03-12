|
Alice Jean Cunningham
Morganfield, KY
Alice Jean Cunningham, 81 passed away Friday, 3/8/2019 at Union County Methodist Hospital. Survivors: her husband, Bobby Eugene Cunningham; son, Bobby Gene Cunningham; daughter, Melanie Thomas; sister, Ona Buckman; 4 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; 10 step- great grandchildren. Service will be 11AM Wed. 3/13/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Burial will be in Odd Fellow Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8PM Tuesday and 9AM until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 12, 2019
