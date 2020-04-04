|
Alice I. Balke
Henderson, KY - Alice I. Balke, age 68, of Henderson, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She loved her children and grandbabies. She was a member of Victory Christian Center.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents Estil and Kathryn Lynn and son, Eric Cecil Cook.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years Billy Balke of Henderson, KY; daughter Jennifer Lynn Littlepage of Virginia Beach, VA and son Edward Ray Cook II of Chandler, IN, 2 sisters; Ruth Anderson and Sharon Wright; 5 brothers; Kevin Lynn, George Lynn, James Lynn, Charles Lynn and Russell Lynn, 11 Grandchildren; Krystal Hernandez, Sara Gunterman, Austin Cook, Noah Gunterman, Kaylin Miles, Aiden Miles, Aric Brown, Jaxson Littlepage, Alexander Cyril, Allison Schuessler and Alyssa Meyer; 2 great granddaughters; Alicia and Aria.Services will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020