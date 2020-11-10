Alice M. Alvey
Henderson, Kentucky - Alice M. Alvey, 90, went home to be with the Lord at 7:45 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was a member of Bellfield Baptist Church. Alice retired from Kusan Plastics.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Paul L. Alvey, who died May 25, 2016.
Survivors include one son, Ronnie Alvey and his wife, Vicki, of Henderson, Kentucky; one daughter, Wanda Carter and her husband, Danny, of Henderson, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Michelle Hope and her husband, Scott, Brence Alvey and his wife, Katie, and Ryan Alvey, all of Henderson, Kentucky, and Jenny Lehman and her husband, Steve, of Evansville, Indiana; six great-grandchildren, Hailee Hope, Emilee Hope, Brady Alvey, Isaiah Alvey, Kelly Battiato and her husband, Matt, and Addi Alvey; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Bellfield Baptist Church. Brother Glen Morris will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to Bellfield Baptist Church Building Fund.
.