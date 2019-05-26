|
|
Alice Faye Sunday
Henderson, KY
Alice Faye Sunday, 63, of Henderson, KY passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. Alice was born May 16, 1956 in Henderson to James and Grace Russell. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Hebbardsville, KY. and worked as a hairdresser. She was preceded in death by her father, James Russell. Alice is survived by two children, Miranda White and husband Seth of Nashville, TN, Callie Sunday of Henderson; mother, Grace Russell; sister, Lori Carter and husband Darryl of Henderson; three grandchildren, Xander Pruitt, Leyton and Peyton Sunday; nieces, Erica Decker and husband James of Spottsville, KY and Alicia Carter of Henderson. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 1:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Russell Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Gleaner on May 26, 2019