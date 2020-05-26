|
Allen Newton
( February 11, 1937 - May 23, 2020 )
Allen Newton, 83, entered eternal life on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN, after experiencing a stroke that morning.
Allen's home was in Webster County for most of his life. He was born on Feb. 11, 1937 on his family farm in Sebree, where he loved working the land. After graduating from Sebree High School in 1954, he married Faye Westerman of Henderson County. They served at Sebree First Baptist Church, where they were blessed with many dear friends. Allen's devotion to serving Christ led him to join witnessing teams and mission trips, always striving to lead others to Christ. In 2008, they moved to Madisonville and joined Madisonville First Baptist, where they cherished new friendships. Allen held various offices in both churches; taught many classes and served as Deacon. Allen brought his love gardening to Madisonville, where he enjoyed sharing the produce. His passion for helping others included work with Disaster Relief Teams, Webster County School Board, Webster County Soil Conservation and many other organizations.
His loving spirit will be carried on by his wife, Faye Westerman Newton; his four children and their spouses; Barry and Angie Newton; Rodney and Robin Newton; Angie and Cliff Duncan; Fred and Melia Newton; and his brother Boyd Newton. Allen found special joy with his family, including eight grandchildren and their families; Laura, Jay, and Mitchell Prather; Sarah and Ryan Melander; Iris, Brian, Springer and Amelia Morgan; Jamie Newton and Carter O'Nan; Kayla and Drew VanBritson; Tyler Duncan and his children, Will, Levi and Madelynn; Allie Duncan and Trevor Duncan. Allen is reunited with his parents, Roy and Stella Newton, his sisters, Lucille Cox and Norma Tapp, along with other friends and family members.
COVID compliant visitation will be held at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville on Friday, May 29th, starting at 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. with Dr. Kevin Maples and Dr. Bob Hardison officiating. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree. In lieu of flowers, Allen's family suggest donations to the Food Pantry at First Baptist Church in Madisonville at 246 North Main St. Madisonville, KY 42431 or the Door of Hope 1805 S. Main St. Madisonville, KY 42431.
The pallbearers are Keith Tapp, Tyler Duncan, Trevor Duncan, Ryan Melander, Brian Morgan and Drew VanBritson.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 26 to May 27, 2020