Allyne "Nanny" Pruitt



Henderson, KY



Allyne Pruitt, age 101, of Henderson, passed away at 10:24 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.



Allyne worked for many years in retail at Norris Hardware Store and then Homefolks. She was a loyal member of Immanuel Baptist Temple for over 30 years. Allyne took pride in being a homemaker, enjoying housework and keeping a nice clean home for her family. She loved quilting. Family time together was the most precious thing to Allyne. She lost her first husband early in life and worked hard to make sure that her children were well clothed from the finest retailers in town. Anyone that crossed Allyne's path took something special with them.



In addition to her parents, William and Maude Mills, Allyne was preceded in death by two husbands, Emerson Overfield and Miles Pruitt; one daughter Barbara J. Pruitt; one son, Dale Overfield; two step-sons, Bill Pruitt and Richard Pruitt; and all of her siblings. Allyne is survived by her daughter Frieda Nally of Henderson, KY; two step-daughters, Carelton Weaver of Ft. Worth, TX and Hazel Hershey of Houston, TX; 16 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to Allyne's Life Celebration from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Reverend Tim Shockley and Tommy Tate officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary