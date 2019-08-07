Services
Alma Cowling
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
Alma Jo Campbell "JoJo" Cowling


1946 - 2019
Alma Jo Campbell "JoJo" Cowling Obituary
Alma Jo "JoJo" Campbell Cowling

Henderson, Kentucky - Alma Jo "JoJo" Campbell Cowling, 72, of Henderson, Kentucky, born August 19, 1946, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at her home.

She was a 1964 graduate of Henderson City High School where she was a member of the Honor Society and was a cheerleader. JoJo also attended Murray State College for two years. She spent many years as a homemaker and retired after 15 years of service from North Middle School where she worked with special needs children. JoJo loved sports, golf, working in the yard, and crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by one son, Dr. Bradley T. Thomason, who died September 25, 2015; her mother and stepfather, Norma Lou Melton Gilson, who died February 9, 2009, and Joseph Terrell "Terry" "Tee" Gilson, who died January 12, 2014; and her father and stepmother, George L. "G.L." Campbell, who died December 20, 2014, and Henrietta Campbell, who died April 1, 2015.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Bruce; two sons, Chris Thomason and his wife, Kristan Thomason, and their children, Graham and Grace Thomason, and Nathan Cowling, all of Lexington, Kentucky; two sisters, Nonnie Campbell Hopper of Henderson, Kentucky, and Kim McGrew Liggett and her husband, Kenny, all of Henderson, Kentucky; her aunt and uncle, Bobbie and Bob Buchanan of Henderson, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Ruthie Mason and her husband, Chuck, of Foreman, Arkansas, and Nita Boyce and her husband, Mike, of Little Rock, Arkansas; her niece Tracy Fischbeck and her husband, Tim, of Henderson, Kentucky; and many cousins.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend A.C. Allen will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, First Christian Church, or a .

Pallbearers will be Barry Denton, Ed Whelan, Dwight Emerson, Charles Gabhart, Bobby Melton, and Kenny Liggett.

Bill Langford will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

JoJo now rests in the arms of the Lord after a lifetime of devotion to her family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 7, 2019
