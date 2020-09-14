Alma "Gene" White
Henderson - Alma "Gene" White 97, of Henderson, KY passed at home on Sunday September 13, 2020. She was blessed to have worked up to age 87, having spent the last 15 years as a sales associate at Walmart in Henderson, KY. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Henderson, KY. She was the daughter of the late Onie and Mable Oglesby. She was preceded in death by her husband Milton Cecil White in 1993. She was also preceded in death by 2 children Barbara Elaine Nichols and Edward Cecil White, 3 sisters Ellen Sue Powell, Frances Marie Kellen and Delma Lorene Maxberry. Survivors include 1 daughter Debbie Hollowell(Steve) of Henderson, KY; 1 son Donald R. White(Judi) of Greenville, KY; 10 grandchildren Angela Dawn Nichols Spainhoward(Darrell), Brian Nichols(Delena), Josh Nichols(Stephanie), Troy White, Kevin White(Danielle), T.C. White, Dana Nall(Troy), Rebecca Dawn Ijames, Tiffany White-Brooks(Jason) and Rhonda Michelle Smith(Jim); 17 great grandchildren and 9 Great great grandchildren, she was also blessed with several step grandchildren, step great grand and step great great grandchildren; 1 Brother in law William Maxberry of Owensboro, KY and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 2pm at Zion Baptist Church 8158 HWY 351 East Henderson, KY 42420. Rev. Jeff Coursey will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Friends may visit at the church on Tuesday from 11am until service time. Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY 42420. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com