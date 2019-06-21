|
Alta Faye (O' Nan) Battles
Greenbrier - Alta Faye (O' Nan) Battles, 72, of Greenbrier, AR, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born September 22, 1946, in Henderson, KY to the late Ernest and Altie (Wicks) O'Nan. Faye was also preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Jimmie Lee Battles I.
Faye was a faithful member of the Copperas Springs Baptist Church in Guy. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. Faye took care of her family fiercely. She loved her kids, but her grandkids were her life. She enjoyed cooking southern meals for her family and tending to her flowers. She was known for her smile; she was always happy and carried an optimistic attitude on life. Faye and her husband, Jimmie owned and operated three peach orchards finally settling at Cadron Crest Orchard in Guy, retiring after 20 years. Faye was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her beautiful smile, her laughter and her loving heart.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; sons; Paul Potter (Kandice) and Jimmie Battles II (Jyll); daughter, Jamie Henry (Thomas); grandchildren, Jimmie Battles III, Jackson Battles, Caleb Latham, Morgan Henry, Scout Henry, Alexis Henry, Savannah Henry, Caroline Henry, Katherine Henry and George Henry; sister, Helen Smith of IN; brothers, Homer O'Nan, Kenny O'Nan (Brenda), Paul O'Nan (Carol) and Phillip O'Nan (Bonnie) all of KY; aunt, Norene Hydrick of OK; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Copperas Springs Baptist Church in Guy. Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, June 22nd at Copperas Springs Baptist Church with interment to follow at Copperas Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Gleaner on June 21, 2019