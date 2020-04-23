|
Ammon L. Crowley
Evansville, IN - Ammon L. Crowley, age 90, of Evansville, IN, passed away at 8:25 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.
Ammon L was preceded in death by her husband Herschel Crowley (2001).
She is survived by her two sons David Crowley and his wife Patricia Ann of Evansville, IN and Lindle Crowley and his wife Marsha of Bowling Green, KY; 4 granddaughters: LeeAnn Crowley, Sharon Bernardy, Tracy Doyle, and Jessica Crowley; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions, the service will be private. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Dixon, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020