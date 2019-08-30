|
Amos Shelton
Clay, KY - Amos H. Shelton, Jr., of Holmes Beach, FL, passed away at Manatee Memorial Hospital on August 22, 2019, in Bradenton, FL, at the age of 78.
Amos was born on March 30, 1941, in Clay, KY, to Amos and Margie Shelton. He graduated from Clay High School and pursued engineering at Murray State University. In 1962 he moved to Long Island, NY, where he worked construction. Shortly after the birth of his first daughter in 1963, he moved his family to Calvert City, KY, where he would spend the majority of the 1960's working as a draftsman and consultant for several of the chemical and alloys plants there. The 1970's proved to be the most transitional decade for Amos as he began the 70's in Fulton, KY, with three children where he was working as a surveyor and draftsman for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. In 1972 he returned to his hometown of Clay and he began working for Mapco Coal Co. He continued his surveying and drafting career there and became a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) just a few years later. By the end of the 1970's, Amos and his family were living in Marshall Co. Kentucky, and was a co-founder and eventual owner of LWD, Inc. until his retirement 25 years later. In 2004 he married Janet Walker and they resided in Holmes Beach, FL. They enjoyed making frequent trips north to visit family and friends who did not live with them in paradise.
Amos is survived by his wife, Janet Walker Shelton Holmes Beach, FL, children Sherri Carroll (David), Midge Shelby (Tim), and Amos H. "Trey" Shelton III (Jenny) (all of Gilbertsville, KY), stepchildren Richard Walker (Leslie) of Franklin, TN, and Chris Walker (Louise) of Nashville, TN, sister Angela Blackburn (Bill) of Bradenton, FL, grandchildren Caitlin Carroll, John Shelton, and Catherine Shelton (all of Gilbertsville, KY), step-grandson, Joey Shelby, and one step-greatgrandson, Jackson Shelby of Gilbertsville, KY. Amos was preceded in death by his parents Amos H. Shelton, Sr. and Margie H. Shelton.
Visitation and Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 at the Vanover Funeral Home located at 9000 KY-132, Clay, KY. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and the Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 PM. Rev. Dr. Jon Faraone will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Amos' life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Rock Springs Cemetery Fund, C/O Dennis Williams, 3414 State Route 2837, Clay, KY 42404. Condolences can be sent to https://www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Barrese, Dr. Jeffery Rothfeld, Dr. Daniel Freidman, Dr. Anthony Pizzo, Dr. Terrence Hopkins, Dr. Jennifer Berkes, Dr. Daniel Pope, and the wonderful staff of Manatee Memorial Hospital for their efforts, care, and dedication.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 30, 2019