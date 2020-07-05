Anita Faye Timmons
Henderson - Anita Faye Timmons, 73, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Heritage Center Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born on May 13, 1947 in Mayfield, KY to the late Clifton and Mary (Langham) Timmons.
Anita is survived by her daughter, Kim Colavecchia (Tony) of Peoria, AZ; son, R. T. O'Nan (Jessica) of Evansville, IN; daughter, Ali Timmons of Henderson, KY; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; siblings, Robert Timmons, Elizabeth Blahovec, Christi Delgman, Jenni Sinnett, and Naomi Ruder-Timmons.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Alexander East Chapel. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FuneralStreamUSA
. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family will be wearing masks, please feel free to do so, but it is not required.
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com
.