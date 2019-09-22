Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Ann Beckham
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Ann Catherine "Nan" Beckham


1927 - 2019
Ann "Nan" Catherine Beckham

Henderson, Kentucky - Ann "Nan" Catherine Beckham, 92, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.

She was a lifelong and devout member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Ann retired from Kusan after 45 years. She volunteered for St. Vincent DePaul Society for 12 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harbert Barret and Margaret Ellen Summers Beckham; two sisters, Margaret Goodale and Rita E. Mattingly; and one brother, Martin "Buddy" Beckham.

Survivors include nieces and nephews of the Mattingly, Beckham, and Goodale families.

Services will be at noon Wednesday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and until 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School Endowment.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 22, 2019
