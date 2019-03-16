Resources
Anna Marjorie Alvey, 88 of Morganfield passed away Wed. 3/13/2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center. She was born April 28, 1930 to the late Hanley and Philomena Alvey. Survivors include: sister, Betty Cavins; 10 nieces and 8 nephews; a host of great nieces and great nephews. The service will be 2PM Sunday, 3/17/2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church. Fr. Freddie Byrd will officiate. The burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. The visitation will be 12 noon until service time on Sunday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 16, 2019
