Anna Dean Townsend Tudor
Providence - Anna Dean Townsend Tudor of Providence passed away Saturday July 18, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She was born Oct. 6, 1939 to the late John Thomas & Lois Edine Traylor Townsend in Webster County KY. She was retired from Coffman IGA in Providence, KY After 22 years as Produce Manager. She loved camping & boating at KY Lake with her husband and granddaughter. She was also an avid UK Basketball fan, devoted Christian, & loved her family very much. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Providence, KY. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Tom Tudor on Aug. 1, 2004 and a granddaughter Lucretia Partridge on Nov. 13, 2001. She leaves behind her only child Diana Partridge and husband Myrle of Henderson, KY, her sister Creda Heffelfinger and husband Dayton Sr. of Owensboro, KY, niece Nancy Patel and husband Vimesh of Washington, D.C., and nephew D.J. (Dayton Heffelfinger Jr.) of Owensboro, KY, Great nieces Anisha & Vivika Patel and great nephew Devam Patel of Washington D.C. and many cousins. Services will be July 22, 2020 at 12 noon in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home with Rev. Ethan Watson conducting the services with burial to follow in New Clay Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10am to service time with all Mandates for Covid-19 in place and Signage throughout the Funeral Home. Mask are required. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Anthonys hospice and Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. Envelope's will be at the funeral home. Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com