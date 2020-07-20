1/1
Anna Dean Townsend Tudor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Dean Townsend Tudor

Providence - Anna Dean Townsend Tudor of Providence passed away Saturday July 18, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She was born Oct. 6, 1939 to the late John Thomas & Lois Edine Traylor Townsend in Webster County KY. She was retired from Coffman IGA in Providence, KY After 22 years as Produce Manager. She loved camping & boating at KY Lake with her husband and granddaughter. She was also an avid UK Basketball fan, devoted Christian, & loved her family very much. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Providence, KY. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Tom Tudor on Aug. 1, 2004 and a granddaughter Lucretia Partridge on Nov. 13, 2001. She leaves behind her only child Diana Partridge and husband Myrle of Henderson, KY, her sister Creda Heffelfinger and husband Dayton Sr. of Owensboro, KY, niece Nancy Patel and husband Vimesh of Washington, D.C., and nephew D.J. (Dayton Heffelfinger Jr.) of Owensboro, KY, Great nieces Anisha & Vivika Patel and great nephew Devam Patel of Washington D.C. and many cousins. Services will be July 22, 2020 at 12 noon in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home with Rev. Ethan Watson conducting the services with burial to follow in New Clay Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10am to service time with all Mandates for Covid-19 in place and Signage throughout the Funeral Home. Mask are required. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Anthonys hospice and Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. Envelope's will be at the funeral home. Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved