Osborne Funeral Home
702 Gum St
Evansville, IN 47713
(812) 422-3314
Wake
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Norris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
937 Washington Street
Henderson, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
reater Norris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
937 Washington Street
Henderson, IN
Anna Johnson


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Johnson Obituary
Anna Elizabeth Johnson

Henderson, KY

Anna Elizabeth "Polly" Johnson was born on October 31, 1922, to the late Richard Hatchett and Jesse B. Hatchett of Henderson, Kentucky. She entered eternal rest on March 6, 2019 at Redbank's Nursing Home in Henderson, Kentucky.

After relocating to Evansville Indiana, Anna met the love of her life, Freddie L. Johnson Sr. To this union, she helped raise five wonderful kids. She assisted him in starting the Fred L. Johnson Construction Company and worked as the company's secretary.

While as a member of Greater Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, she became church organist where she proudly served for over twenty-five years and served in various missionary ministries.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two wonderful sons, Freddie L. (Joyce) Johnson, Jr. of Brooklyn, New York, and Reverend Charles E. (Gayle) Johnson of Henderson, Kentucky. She also leaves 13grandchildren, great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019; Wake service 10:00 AM-12:00 PM and service at 12:00 PM at Greater Norris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Henderson, Kentucky at 937 Washington Street. The Reverend Adrian M. Brooks officiating. Osborne Funeral Home has been entrusted with final care.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 10, 2019
