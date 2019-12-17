Services
Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2782
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Bantly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Katherine Bantly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Katherine Bantly Obituary
Anna Katherine Bantly

Henderson -

Anne Katherine Bantly, age 80, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 6:35 a.m., December 17, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Anne was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Julie Frisby of Henderson, KY; sons, Russell Wilson and his husband Michael McLendon of Dallas, TX, and John Wilson of Henderson KY; brothers, Ray Cashen and Larry Cashen, both of Louisville, KY and Wayne Cashen of Hardinsburg, KY; grandchild, Ryan Frisby; 4 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Anne's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Tapp Funeral Home. The memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Larry McBride officiating. A private burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 511 2nd St. Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tapp Funeral Home
Download Now