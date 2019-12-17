|
Anna Katherine Bantly
Henderson -
Anne Katherine Bantly, age 80, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 6:35 a.m., December 17, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Anne was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Julie Frisby of Henderson, KY; sons, Russell Wilson and his husband Michael McLendon of Dallas, TX, and John Wilson of Henderson KY; brothers, Ray Cashen and Larry Cashen, both of Louisville, KY and Wayne Cashen of Hardinsburg, KY; grandchild, Ryan Frisby; 4 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Anne's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Tapp Funeral Home. The memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Larry McBride officiating. A private burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 511 2nd St. Henderson, KY 42420.
