Anna L. "Nana" Mays
Anna L. "Nana" Mays

Henderson, KY - Anna L. "Nana" Mays, age 95, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

In addition to her parents, Sam and Madeline Williams, Anna was preceded in death by her husband Marion Mays, son Stephen Mays, daughter-in-law Sherry Mays and all of her siblings.

Anna was a longtime member of Spottsville Baptist Church. She was known to all as "Nana" and was the heart of her family.

She is survived by her three sons: Randy Mays and his wife Sherie of Henderson, KY, Bruce Mays of Henderson, KY, and Jeff Mays and his wife Wanda of Spottsville, KY; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Anna's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Hal Branson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St, Henderson, KY, 42420 and Spottsville Baptist Church, 6842 Old Henderson Spottsville Rd, Spottsville, KY, 42458.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
