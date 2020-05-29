Anna "Sue" Postell
Henderson - Anna "Sue" Postell, of Henderson, KY/ Smyrna, TN - 65, passed away peacefully at Southern Hills Hospital on May 21, 2020. She was born October 5,1954 in Henderson, KY to late Bess Ann Carter (late Roy Johnson) and step-dad Larry Haynes.Anna affectionately known as "Sue" loved spending time with family, cooking, growing vegetables and traveling with her husband Milton. She was a retiree of Accuride after 30 years, attended Norris Chapel Church-Henderson, KY and Lake Providence Church-Nashville, TN.
She is survived by her loving husband Milton Postell of 10 years; daughter Alicia Whitlock (Michael-like a son), son David Boyd (Charlene), step daughters Kristi Ligon (Willie) and Kiva Todd; sisters: Donna Boyd (Jeffery), Loritha Gutherie (Tyrone); brothers: Bruce Johnson, Jerry Carter (Anita), Danny Carter, Tony Carter, Derrick Boyd and Chad Haynes; 9 Grandchildren, a host of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins, as well as canine companion Puggie..
Visitation will be Wednesday 9 to 11am with funeral to follow at 11:00am at Osborne Funeral Home, with burial at Fernwood Cemetery-Henderson, KY. Online condolences: www.osbornefh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Osborne Funeral Home.
Published in The Gleaner from May 29 to May 31, 2020.