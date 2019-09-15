|
|
Annetta Acker
Morganfield -
Annetta McGill Acker age 79 of Morganfield, KY died Friday 9/13/2019 at Redbank's Nursing & Rehab in Henderson, Ky under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice. She was a homemaker and worked as a beautician. She is preceded in death by her parents Ellis & Thelma McGill. 4 brothers James T, Roy G, Paul R. and Billy J. McGill. Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years Thomas E. Acker.2 Sons Mark Acker & wife Patricia of Morganfield, KY ,& Henry Acker & wife Monica of Clay, KY. A daughter Beth Austin & husband Mike of Henderson, KY. Brother Ron McGill of Texas.6 Grandchildren,5 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11AM Tuesday 9/17/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Visitation will be 4PM - 8PM on Monday 9/16/2019 and 9AM until service time on Tuesday. Burial will be in Caseyville, Cemetery in Caseyville, KY. Memorial Contributions can be made to Caseyville Cemetery Fund.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 15, 2019