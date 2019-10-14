|
Annie L. Cagle
Henderson - Annie L. Cagle, 81, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1938 in Tupelo, Mississippi.
She and her husband Tony were the original owners of T & A Locks in Henderson, KY. Annie was known as "The Key Lady." She was a devoted wife and mother, who lived and worked by her husband's side. Annie had a love for motorcycles.
Annie was preceded in death by her mother, Lola Abbott; and 12 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Tony Cagle; sons, Eddie Thompson of Henderson, KY, Richard Thompson (Sheila) of Louisville, KY and Gary Thompson of FL; step-children, Tony Cagle II (Sue) of Henderson, KY and Jeanette Russo (Alejandro) of FL; grandchildren, Briannah, Alejandro, Brooke and Christian; and sister, Helen Tubman (Larry).
The family would like to thank St. Anthony's Hospice and the Lucy Smith King Care Center for all of their wonderful care.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at First Christian Church, 830 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, officiated by Rev. Chuck Summers.
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019