Anthony French
Anthony French

New Orleans, LA - Anthony "Tony" French, age 60 of New Orleans, LA formerly of Uniontown, KY passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in New Orleans where he resided. He worked at French's Food Mart while attending high school. He graduated from Union County High School and the University of Evansville. He taught theater and costume design at the University of Louisville and New Orleans University. He retired in January 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Kathleen French; 2 sisters, Wanda Mills and Judy Honell; brother, Mike French. He is survived by 6 sisters, Maxine Stephenson of Florida, Becky Markham of Madisonville, KY, Kay Vormbroch of Louisville, KY, Beverly Morris of Waverly, KY, Terry Egan of Mt. Vernon, IN, and Lisa Destreza of Texas; brother, Fred French of Tennessee. Burial will be at a later date in New Orleans.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
