Anthony Joe "Andy" Miller
Anthony Joe "Andy" Miller

Henderson, Kentucky - Anthony Joe "Andy" Miller, 63, of Henderson passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born on August 2, 1957 to Ishmal W. Miller and the late Gloria June (Davis) Miller.

Andy graduated from Henderson County High School in 1975. He worked as a carpenter and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his father Ishmal Miller, 2 children Amanda Stone (Timothy) and Jacob Miller (Amanda) both of Henderson, 1 brother John G. Miller (Johna) of Robards, 1 sister Angel Burns (Drew) of Owensboro, 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild.

Services will be private with Bro. Jeff Hesley officiating.

Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
