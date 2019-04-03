Services
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 683-1505
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie Hicks


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Archie Hicks Obituary
Archie O. Hicks

Owensboro, Kentucky

Archie O. Hicks, 86, of Owensboro passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Hebbardsville in Henderson County on April 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Arch and Mary Virginia Haynes Hicks. Mr. Hicks was retired from South Central Bell where he worked as a lineman for over 30 years and was active with the Telephone Pioneers. He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Maverick Sunday School Class. Mr. Hicks was a huge UK fan and a regular at the "morning coffee, local news and problem solvers group, " the McDonalds at Wesleyan Park chapter. He was an Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Shirley Hill Hicks (2002) and Bonnie Hamilton Hicks (2005), and sisters, Sierra Hicks, Polly Buckles and Theresa Allen.

Surviving are sons, Archie "Sonny" Hicks, Marty (Ginger) Hicks and Wayne (Sandy) Hicks all of Owensboro; a daughter, Debby (Tim) Benningfield of Anchorage, AK; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his lady-friend, Margaret Edge; brothers, Otis Hicks of Owensboro and Calvin Hicks of Piedmont, AL; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Revs. Wesley Dunn and Eddie Duke officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 9 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Baptist Church.

Memories and condolences for the Archie Hicks may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now