Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Corydon Missionary Baptist Church
Corydon, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Corydon Missionary Baptist Church
Corydon, KY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Corydon Cemetery
Corydon, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlet Draper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlet Draper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlet Draper Obituary
Arlet E. Draper

Corydon, KY

Arlet E. Draper, age 96, of Corydon, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home.

Arlet was a member of Corydon Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and his Ford truck.

Arlet was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Melissa Draper, one son Randall Draper, and his wife Nola Draper.

He is survived by his daughters Shermie Hagan of Waverly, KY and Jeanie Grimsley of Boxville, KY; sons Elvis Draper of Sturgis, KY and Danny Draper of Corydon, KY; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Arlet's Life Celebration on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Corydon Missionary Baptist Church in Corydon, KY. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the church with Reverend Rick O'Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Corydon Cemetery in Corydon, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Corydon Missionary Baptist Church, 550 Main Street, Corydon, KY 42406.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now