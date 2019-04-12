Arlet E. Draper



Corydon, KY



Arlet E. Draper, age 96, of Corydon, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home.



Arlet was a member of Corydon Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and his Ford truck.



Arlet was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Melissa Draper, one son Randall Draper, and his wife Nola Draper.



He is survived by his daughters Shermie Hagan of Waverly, KY and Jeanie Grimsley of Boxville, KY; sons Elvis Draper of Sturgis, KY and Danny Draper of Corydon, KY; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to Arlet's Life Celebration on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Corydon Missionary Baptist Church in Corydon, KY. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the church with Reverend Rick O'Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in Corydon Cemetery in Corydon, KY.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Corydon Missionary Baptist Church, 550 Main Street, Corydon, KY 42406.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Corydon Missionary Baptist Church, 550 Main Street, Corydon, KY 42406.