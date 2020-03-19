|
Arliss "Buddy" Poole
Zion - Arliss "Buddy" Poole, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home in Zion, Kentucky. He was born September 16, 1939, in Butler, Ohio.
He was a 1957 graduate of Henderson County High School. Buddy also graduated from barber school and served in the U.S. Army. He spent several years as a barber and then went on to retire after 20 years as a barge inspector for Caleb Brett.
Buddy loved the community of Zion and was a former volunteer with the Zion Fire Department. He was a lifelong member of Zion Baptist Church. He enjoyed the University of Kentucky Basketball, NASCAR racing, drag racing, sunsets, and gardening. Above all, Buddy loved enjoying time with his family and the many countless friends he made throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Doris and Sally Poole; two sisters, Mary Jo Allgood and Doris Gibson.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Ruby Nobles Poole; two sons, Mike Rideout and his wife, Anita, and John Poole and his wife, Tammy, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one daughter, Mandy King and her husband, Kevin, of Lexington, Kentucky; two sisters, Margueritte Poole and Helen Baxter and her husband, Lloyd, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Butch Poole and his wife, Delilah, of Henderson, Kentucky; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers-in law; sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Dan Book will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020