Arnold Eugene Brown
Henderson, KY - Arnold Eugene Brown, age 81, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on April 12, 2020 at Methodist Health.
Arnold was a United States Army Veteran. He retired after 36 years of working in the maintenance department at Gamco. He was a member of the Baptist faith. Arnold played softball, coached youth league sports for over 20 years, and was a member of the PCMA Hall of Fame. Arnold was also a member of the Henderson Co. High School Football Chain Gang for many years. He was a member of the Gathering Place where he enjoyed playing pool. Arnold loved to work in his yard, play cards, and make homemade wine.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents Dan and Lorene Brown and his sister Lois Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Anna Brown of Henderson, KY; son Jeff Brown of Henderson, KY; daughter Dana Douglas and her husband Joey of Henderson, KY; sister Carolyn Utley of Union County, KY; brother Johnny Wayne Brown of Union County, KY; 4 grandchildren: Ashley Starr and her husband Caleb of Bloomington, IN, Macie Woodard and her husband Wesley, Jake Brown and his wife Lauren, and Mason Douglas and his fiancée Kelly McIndoo all of Henderson, KY; and 3 great grandchildren: Quinton, Myles, and Benaiah.
Due to Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions, the family will have a private service at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The Reverend Mark Moog of Trinity Lutheran Church will conduct the service. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020