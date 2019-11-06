|
|
Arthur Otto Irvin
Henderson - Arthur Otto Irvin, 73, of Henderson, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at home.
He was born in St. Louis, MO on November 20, 1945 to the late Sylvester and Peggy (Raney) Irvin.
Mr. Irvin retired in 1998 as a laborer for Henderson Municipal Gas and was a member of Airline Baptist Church in Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Barbara June Irvin and sister, Shirley Wade.
He is survived by his children, Lori Payne and husband, Keith of Henderson and Tim Irvin and wife, Tracey of Waverly, TN; sister, Grace Douglas of St. Louis, MO; granddaughter, Lauren Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 8 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Graveside service will be at noon on Friday, November 8 at Roselawn Cemetery in Henderson with Pastor John Brumfiel officiating.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the .
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019