Baleigh Symoné Dixon
Columbus,Georgia - Baleigh Symoné Dixon, age 22, of Columbus,Georgia and formerly of Henderson, entered into her eternal rest at 7:27 a.m. Monday July 13, 2020 at her home. Born November 6, 1997 in Athens,Georgia to Carlos Dixon and the late Raene Johnson Dixon she attended Greater Norris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson where she was a member of the choir, dance team, junior usher board, and sunshine girlz. She was a graduate of Henderson County High School, attended Henderson Community College and Western Kentucky University, and a full-time student at Georgia Military College. She was preceded in death by her mother Raene Johnson Dixon in 2006; grandmother Virginia Meir Dixon; and great-grandparents James and Frankie Hairlson. She leaves to cherish loving memories a very special aunt and uncle who were her guardians Kim (Chris) Johnson of Henderson; grandparents Calvin (Joyce) Johnson of Henderson; aforementioned her father Carlos Dixon of Phenix City,Alabama; three uncles Wendell (Kim) Johnson of Nashville, Calvin (Rolanda) Johnson of Henderson, and Tracey (Renee) Fellows of Evansville; one aunt Karen (Ben) Alexander of Phenix City; three great-uncles Keith (Linda) Williams of Louisville, Kenny (Kim) Johnson of Henderson, and James (Pearl) Hairlson; three great-aunts Gwendolyn Johnson of Henderson, Sherry Johnson of Henderson, and Vonda (Bud) Hairlson-Matthews; special sister Lynette McFarland of Evansville; special cousin Cynthia (Earl) Washington of Phenix City; god-parents Veneshia (Cymande) Bryant; and a host cousins, other relatives, and friends. Her life will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Greater Norris Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Charles E. Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation and wake services will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Due to Covid-19 all attendees are required to wear a mask. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements and where you can go to share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com
. The service will be live-streamed for your viewing on Elliott Mortuary facebook page beginning at 12:00 p.m.