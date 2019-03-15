Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Barbara Davenport Obituary
Barbara Lou Davenport

Henderson, KY

Barbara (Hanley) Davenport, 83 of Henderson formerly of Sebree passed away March 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Lucy Smith King Care Center.

She was born January 26, 1936 in Webster Co. to the late Robert Lee Hanley, Sr. and Rudy (Marks) Hanley.

Barbara was a member of Sebree First Baptist Church and had worked at Bells Drug Store in Sebree, Sebree School and Earls Market. She taught Sunday School and was active in Bible School for many years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyte Davenport; sister, Sue Lykins; brother, Robert Lee Hanley.

She is survived by her son, Jim Davenport (Christy) of Henderson; grandchildren, Nikki Bowling, Kristin Parker and Josh Hunsinger; great grandchildren, Hunter Bowling, Grant Bowling, Jackson Parker, Hudson Parker and Annalee Hunsinger.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 16 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday and 9:00 AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Brother Tony Appuglies and Joey Davenport will officiate. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Monte Davenport, Joey Davenport, John Forker, Jason Forker, Chase Lykins, Sean Hanley, Slade Forker and Hank Forker.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice or Sebree First Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 15, 2019
